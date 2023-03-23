Cement firms may hike price in Apr, imported coal to cut fuel cost

“Imported (South African and Australian) coal price has dipped sharply in the past few months with a 34-54 per cent decline from Dec’22-exit and 28-33 per cent QoQ drop in 4QFY23 QTD. Imported Petcoke price has remained range-bound over the past few months at $165-185/t. Average petcoke price dipped 3-7 per cent QoQ in 4QFY23 QTD,” MOFS said.