Samunnati signs MoU for government-led programmes in MP

CHENNAI: Agri enterprise Samunnati has signed a MoU with the Government of Madhya Pradesh facilitated by Heartfulness Institute, Hyderabad.

This association aims to strengthen the CM’s Community ership Development Program (CMCLDP) of Madhya Pradesh, by redesigning the course curriculum pertaining to agriculture and rural economic empowerment, enhancing the web portal and learning app to promote sustainable practices.

Samunnati, jointly with the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad (MPJAP) will be exploring opportunities to build capacity among MPJAP cadres under its Village Level Entrepreneurs initiative, leading to their overall socio-economic empowerment and of the rural community in MP.