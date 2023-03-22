No plans to sell Bisleri: Ramesh Chauhan

TCPL was formed after merging the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals with Tata Global Beverages. It has done some acquisitions and is expanding its reach in the addressable market as it aspires to be a formidable player in the FMCG category by expanding its play into the existing category and venturing into new areas. TCPL is already present in the bottled water segment with its brand Himalayan. Besides, it is also present in the hydration segment with Tata Copper Plus Water and Tata Gluco.