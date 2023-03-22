Indian banks can endure global banking turmoil fallout: S&P

Analysts have said that Indian banks are now in a better position to withstand stress given their current capital levels and healthy asset quality. Stress tests conducted by the central bank and released as part of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) in December have also shown that banks would be able to comply with minimum capital requirements even under adverse scenarios. S&P said that only a significant escalation of the current crisis would force it to change its view. However, the decision to write down Credit Suisse’s additional tier-1 bonds to zero after the lender’s takeover by UBS may contribute to a higher cost of capital for domestic banks, S&P said.