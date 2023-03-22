Casagrand forays into commercial real estate

CHENNAI: Casagrand forayed into the commercial real estate segment by announcing the launch of its new venture Casagrand Commercial.

The venture is another new vertical in Casagrand Group Companies, which is planning to invest Rs 8,000 cr in the next 5 years.

The company aims to deliver commercial spaces which will include workspace, IT/ITES buildings, retail malls, and standalone retail space by developing 10 million sq. ft of highly equipped commercial spaces by 2027, which has an estimated rental potential of Rs 900 cr annually.

The company is all set to launch 2 million sq ft in Chennai and very shortly planning to acquire 100 acres of land parcels.

Casagrand Commercial will also develop commercial projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other metro cities which will be 40% of the total investment.