Safe water access: PepsiCo to invest $400,000 in UP

The partnership will also create WASH awareness (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) focusing on sanitation, solid waste management, and hygiene practices with water quality, safety and personal health behaviours impacting 50,000 people and 3,000 children. “This investment is a natural extension of our global goal to be net water positive by 2030, helping replenish more water than we use and is a key pillar of our purpose programme,” PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said.