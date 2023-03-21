Dixit Joshi is Indian-origin CFO of Credit Suisse

NEW DELHI: Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Credit Suisse, has been a Member of the executive board of Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Suisse AG since 2022.

Born in 1971, the 51-year-old Joshi is a British citizen. Before moving to Credit Suisse, he was with Deutsche Bank as group treasurer (2017-2022), head of ICG debt, listed derivatives and markets clearing (2016-2017), head of global prime finance (2015-2016), and head of APAC Equities (2011-2015).

Joshi also had a stint with Barclays Capital as head of EMEA Equities (2008-2010) and head of equity derivatives (2003-2008).

From 1995-2003, he had various roles in the equity trading business, New York and London in Credit Suisse First Boston.

From 1992-95, he had various roles at Standard Bank of South Africa. Joshi did his Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science and Statistics from University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.