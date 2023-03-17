GJEPC, JAB in pact to set up jewellery park in Karnataka

MUMBAI: Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday inked an agreement with Jewellers Association Bengaluru (JAB) to set up a jewellery park in Karnataka to boost jewellery manufacturing and trade in the state. “We are supporting the Jewellers Association Bengaluru in setting up a Jewellery Park in Karnataka. Discussions are underway with the state government regarding the allocation and finalisation of land for the project. The project is expected to generate 1 lakh additional jobs in the sector for the people of Karnataka,” GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said in a statement. Currently, India’s overall gem and jewellery exports account for $40 billion and GJEPC aims to reach $75 billion in exports by 2030, he added.
