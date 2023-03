NEW DELHI: The government is mulling a new framework to develop adequate security standards for mobile phone users, with sources saying the initiative follows concerns over misuse of data and spying by pre-installed apps.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) in a tweet on Tuesday said security of mobile phones is important and the government is in consultation with stakeholders to develop adequate security standards.

“India is emerging as a trusted player in the global value chain of electronics. Security of mobile phones and applications is important. The government is in consultation with stakeholders to develop adequate security standards,” the Meity tweeted.

The initiative follows concerns raised by several stakeholders around misuse of users data and spying by pre-installed apps, an official source said.

Mobile phone players shared that they are on the same page with the government’s intent to check data abuse but the process may lead to delay in the launch of new handsets and also impact revenue earned from pre-installed apps.

Lava International president Sunil Raina said none of the company’s smartphones carry any bloatware or unwanted ads.

“We provide a clean Android experience to our customers. We strongly believe that a device purchased by a customer is his/her property. Hence, the choice of apps should solely be with the customer,” Raina tweeted.

No ‘crackdown’ on smartphone makers, asserts government

The government on Wednesday said there are no plans for security testing for smartphones or crackdown on pre-installed applications, as the sole emphasis is on ease of doing business and boost local electronics manufacturing.

Responding to a media report, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that there is no “security testing” or “crackdown” plans for smartphone makers at the end of the government. “@GoI_MeitY is 100 per cent committed to ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and is totally focused on growing electronics manufacturing to touch $300 billion by 2026,” the minister said in a tweet. Electronics manufacturing in the country is likely to cross Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the next financial year, according to Chandrasekhar. “The mobile phone production in India had increased from 5.8 crore units valued at about Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15 to 31 crore units valued at over Rs 2,75,000 crore in the last financial year, as a result of various initiatives of the government, including the ‘Phased Manufacturing programme’,” Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said during her Union Budget 2023-24 speech in Parliament. In the period from April-December 2022, mobile phone exports reached nearly $7-8 billion, and is expected to cross $9 billion for the fiscal year.