​​Tablesh Pandey appointed LIC MD

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has said it has elevated Tablesh Pandey, executive director of the company, as its managing director. His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, according to a regulatory filing. Pandey will replace present managing director B C Patnaik, it said. LIC presently has four managing directors. Pursuant to a government notification, “Tablesh Pandey, Executive Director, LIC of India, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC, vice B C Patnaik with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office on or after 1st April, 2023...,” the company said.