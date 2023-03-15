Business

HealthPlix Tech raises Rs 181 cr in latest funding round

The fresh capital will be used to ramp up product innovation, enhance the technology stack and scale user acquisition efforts
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

BENGALURU: Health tech start-up HealthPlix Technologies on Wednesday said it has raised $22 million (around Rs 181 crore) in Series C funding led by Avataar Venture Partners, SIG Venture Capital and existing investors.

The fresh capital will be used to ramp up product innovation, enhance the technology stack and scale user acquisition efforts.

“At HealthPlix, our vision is to drive better health outcomes at population level. Today, we serve 2.5 per cent of the entire Indian population. With these new funds, we aim to cater to 200-250 million more patient lives in an 18-month time frame,” Health Plix Technologies co-founder & CEO Sandeep Gudibanda said in a statement. Last year, the Bengaluru-based firm had secured USD 2 million in debt funding from Blacksoil Ventures.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

HealthPlix technologies
SIG Venture Capital
HealthPlix Tech
Avataar Venture Partners

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in