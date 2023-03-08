Great Lakes's Encore targets women keen to reboot careers

CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Chennai, launched Encore – a platform offering job returnship programmes for women.

The three-month short courses will have 150 hours of learning across online and face to face modules delivering functional skills, soft skills, life-skills and career assistance to start a new chapter in their professional career.

For the launch, eminent guests - Ruchita Tandon - head - alliances and partnerships at Aspire for Her, Sukhpreet Singh, CEO, TANSAM, Deepa Raj, client experience lead, Accenture and Sridevi Pasupuleti, VP, LTIMindtree, were present.

Dr Suresh Ramanathan, dean, GLIM, said “It is important to bring more women back into the workforce and I am sure these programmes will act as a catalyst for the same,” he said.

K Rajeshwari, area chair, marketing and head, Encore, launched this initiative and shared insights into the collaborations that Great Lakes has with Accenture and LTIMindtree for placement assistance. In addition to these, organisations like TCS, TANSAM, Cognizant and others have shown active interest in partnering with this platform.

Singh, talking about the launch, said "The increasing role of women in leadership positions and enterprising roles will furthermore bring impetus to this positive impact in the statistical data and build a strong success story for us in the global business landscape."

Raj shared personal anecdotes and encouraged women to dream big and set targets. She also said, “The world is ready to welcome women. It is the right time to self-introspect and identify your passion. Career gap is not bad but the thought of getting back to work is important”.

Tandon said she successfully returned to the workforce even after a gap of 22 years. “The right attitude is important and aptitude is there in all of us. Upskilling is needed and Encore provides the right opportunity for that,” she said.