Birlasoft inaugurates delivery centre in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Birlasoft Ltd, part of the $2.8 billion diversified CK Birla Group, has announced the opening of a new delivery centre in Coimbatore to enable enterprises scale up their delivery and optimise cost. The new facility will focus on Birlasoft’s delivery capabilities in cloud space, digital and testing requirements.

Being one of its first investments in a tier-II city, Birlasoft plans to take on an aggressive growth strategy to advance in the region over the next few years. Located at India Land Tech Park SEZ, Birlasoft’s newest centre will initially have 245 workstations. Presently, Birlasoft has 75 employees on-board at its newest facility and plans to expand it to full capacity in the next 2-3 years. Birlasoft’s clients will also benefit from increased access to a larger talent pool from the region.