Vellore, Salem, Tirupur, Tirunelveli get ultrafast Airtel 5G

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced the launch of its ultrafast 5G services in 125 cities. It announced 5G roll-out in Vellore, Salem, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli gets ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services in addition to Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Madurai, Tiruchy.

Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country. Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “5G has revolutionised the world of internet, ushering new era of connectivity and communications that will prove to be a game-changer for the country. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.”