Maruti, Hyundai market share dips in February: FADA

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India saw a dip in their market share in February while Tata Motors, Mahindra and Kia India witnessed an year on year increase last month.

As per the retail sales data collated by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Maruti Suzuki's retail sales last month stood at 1,18,892 units as compared with 1,09,611 units in February 2022.

The auto major's market share however declined marginally to 41.40 per cent in February from 42.36 per cent in the year-ago period.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India's market share last month dipped to 13.62 per cent against 14.95 per cent in February 2022.

The company retailed 39,106 units last month as compared with 38,688 units in the same month last year.

As per FADA, Tata Motors retail sales rose to 38,965 units in February from 34,055 units in the year ago period. Its market share rose to 13.57 per cent last month from 13.16 per cent in February 2022.

Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra saw its market share rise to 10.22 per cent last month from 7.06 per cent in February 2022. The Mumbai-based auto major's retail sales rose to 29,356 units in February from 18,264 units in the year-ago period.

Kia India's retail sales rose to 19,554 units from 13,623 units in February 2022, translating to a higher market share of 6.81 per cent from 5.27 per cent in the year-ago period.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group also witnessed a year on year increase in market share in February.

Honda Cars, Renault, MG Motor India and Nissan Motor India however saw their market share dip last month when compared to that of February 2022.

FADA said it collected registration data from 1,348 out of 1,434 RTOs (Regional Transport Offices) across the country.