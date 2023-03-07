Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 120 cr in two rooftop solar projects

NEW DELHI: Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 120 crore to set up rooftop solar capacities at its Jajpur and Hisar facilities. While a project of 21 megawatt peak (MWp) will be set up in Jajpur, another 6 MWp rooftop solar capacity will be installed at company’s unit in Hisar, JSL said in a statement.

“The two rooftop solar plants will be generating about 795 million units of electricity, with a carbon abatement potential of 5,64,450 tonnes in a span of 25 years,” it said. Both the projects are scheduled to be completed by March 2024, the company said, adding that the energy generated will be for captive usage