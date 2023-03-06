Now, track ESG with blockchain tech

However, ESG norms and laws remain hazy—benchmarks encompass a wide spectrum of factors, with no generally accepted standardisation. Companies struggle to establish a means to track pertinent data points in an effective and trustworthy manner, as they are unsure of what to measure or where the data is kept. In the end, progress is incredibly hard to define, uphold, and measure, and many companies simply do it wrong accidentally or because there isn’t yet agreement on what getting it right actually entails. Companies require quantitative measurements that validate their claims and evaluate their progress when highlighting ESG accomplishments. Just setting targets is insufficient considering that authorities and customers who are more socially and ecologically sensitive are scrutinising company ESG behaviour. This entails choosing KPIs, assessing where they are right now, set-ting goals, and then creating and putting into practise a plan to achieve those goals.