IEXX export event to focus on smart engineering

Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman, EEPC India, said FY ’21-’22 had been remarkable as India’s engineering exports grew by 46.12 per cent reaching a value of $112.10 billion surpassing the target of $107 billion. “This year has proven difficult given the global trade scenario. However, we have been supported by the government in these difficult times. One example is the recent FTAs with UAE and Australia which are expected to increase India’s market share to these economies as well as pave the way into West Asian and the North American markets,” he added.