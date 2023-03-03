IEXX export event to focus on smart engineering
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has the largest number of factories in the country and ranks third among the states of India in heavy engineering exports, a top official said on Thursday.
“We have also moved up from 11th to third in the ease of doing business rankings among the states. TN believes that for industry to grow, there needs to be collaboration between industry, trade bodies and academia,” said Grace L Pachuau, additional commissioner of Industries and Commerce, TN, at a meeting held to announce IEXX, the tenth annual edition of EEPC India.
The state is co-sponsoring the IESS X event besides providing financial assistance to 60 MSME firms, which are taking part in the show, she added.
To be held in the city over three days from March 16, the event with a theme ‘Smart Engineering,’ returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. TN will be hosting this event for the fifth time.
Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman, EEPC India, said FY ’21-’22 had been remarkable as India’s engineering exports grew by 46.12 per cent reaching a value of $112.10 billion surpassing the target of $107 billion. “This year has proven difficult given the global trade scenario. However, we have been supported by the government in these difficult times. One example is the recent FTAs with UAE and Australia which are expected to increase India’s market share to these economies as well as pave the way into West Asian and the North American markets,” he added.
Over 23,000 business queries valued at $14.28 million, 12 MoUs, including nine bilateral ones and around 46,000 business contacts, have contributed to the success of the engineering extravaganza. This edition expects global sourcing seminars, tech sessions, G20 sessions, 450 overseas hosted buyers, a display of 1,500 tariff lines with over 300 exhibitors and 10,000 trade visitors.
