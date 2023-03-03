Gold jumps Rs 160; silver climbs Rs 220

NEW DELHI: Gold price jumped Rs 160 to Rs 55,940 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a rise in rates of the precious metal in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 55,780 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also climbed Rs 220 to Rs 64,700 per kilogram.

''Comex gold prices edged higher in the Asian trading hours on Friday,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting higher at USD 1,843 per ounce and USD 21.03 per ounce.

''The gold was trading in the green tracking overseas markets. However, the upside was capped as the rupee gained against the dollar this Friday,'' Sriram Iyer, Senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said.