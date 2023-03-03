EV co DAO to invest Rs 100 crore in TN

Noting that India is involved in the global EV shift, he said the EU has set a goal for its member states to switch to 100% EVs by the year 2035, while China has already reached a 4W EV penetration rate of 40% and the US is committed to achieving 50% EV penetration by that same year. DAO EVTech already has active dealerships in Madurai, Pollachi, Coimbatore, and Thanjavur. It has plans to open 20 dealerships in Chennai.