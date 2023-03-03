CEA: Competition,free markets are distinct

NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said that there is a need to differentiate between competition and free markets. Nageswaran, speaking at the National Conference on Economics of Competition Law, said that regulators and competition agencies can work in tandem to set up a framework to prevent barriers in markets. He further noted that it is competition which drives innovation. There is a distinction between competition and free markets. Nageswaran further said there is always competition between competition regulators, and firms as well as markets.