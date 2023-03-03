Adani Group to set up a data centre, two cement plants

HYDERABAD: Adani group will set up two new cement manufacturing plants, 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and a data centre in Andhra Pradesh as it looks to double down on its presence in the state, Karan Adani, founder family’s scion, said on Friday.

The apples-to-airport group plans to double the capacity of the two sea ports it operates at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram in the state, he said at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit here but did not give investment numbers.

The investments will be on top of the Rs 20,000 crore already invested in the state, which created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs.

Karan Adani, who is the CEO of the group’s port company Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd and the son of group founder-chairman Gautam Adani, said the group will set up cement plants with total capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum at Kadappa and Nadikudi in the state as well as a 400 MW data centre in Visakhapatnam.

This is the first public appearance from the Adani family in the country since a damning report by a US short-seller caused a $140 billion rout in shares of the group’s listed companies.