RCap resolution: NCLAT allows lenders’ plea to bid afresh

NCLAT ruled that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) can renegotiate the bid amount or call for another round of auction in its “commercial wisdom”. On February 2, NCLT said the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on December 21, 2022, with the bid of Torrent Investments at Rs 8,640 crore being the highest. However, the lenders which had decided to go for an extended challenge mechanism, petitioned against the order before NCLAT.