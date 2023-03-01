February GST kitty swells by 12 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore

Generally, February being a 28-day month, witnesses a relatively lower collection of GST revenue, the ministry said. During the month, revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 15 per cent higher while revenues from import of goods was 6 per cent higher compared to the same month last year. KPMG in India Partner, Indirect Tax, Abhishek Jain said this indicates a growing self reliance within the domestic market and is a positive sign for the Indian economy.