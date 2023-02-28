RPSG Capital Ventures invests $2.5 million in oral care brand

KOLKATA: RPSG Capital Ventures on Tuesday announced $2.5 million in an oral care brand to expand its consumer D2C portfolio. A part of the diversified RPSG Group, RPSG Capital Ventures is an early-stage consumer VC fund and the investment in the growing oral care segment is for the first time, an official said.

Abhishek Goenka, head and chief investing officer, RPSG Capital Ventures, said, “We are committed to supporting companies that use clean label innovation and customer centricity to create unique solutions that can address consumer problems at scale.”

RPSG Capital Ventures’ decision to enter the oral-care segment through Perfora’ brand is driven by a major market need, he said. RPSG Capital Ventures, which focuses on investing in consumer brands in food and personal care, typically invests up to $four million in Series A round, the official said.