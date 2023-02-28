Indian Bank, Toyoka Kirloskar in finance pact
CHENNAI: Indian Bank has tied up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), a leading manufacturer of premium vehicles, to offer vehicle financing options to its customers.
The tie-up will offer solutions that match the evolving expectations of customers, with up to 90% on-road funding, with no processing fee, foreclosure, and part-payment charges. This development will now enable Bank’s customers, especially in the rural and semi-urban markets, to buy their favourite Toyota vehicle with ease.
Imran Amin Siddiqui, ED, Indian Bank said, “This is yet another step by Indian Bank to enhance banking experience of our customers. As a Bank, with pan- India presence, especially in rural and semi urban areas, this association will further, boost our auto financing segment. Digitalisation of loan procedures has significantly reduced the turn around a time for retail loan. ”
Atul Sood, VP, sales and strategic marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are delighted to join hands with Indian Bank in line with our commitment of providing an awesome Toyota experience to all our customers. The collaboration seeks to provide simpler financing options, hassle-free experience, and timely assistance to ensure a pleasant buying process. At TKM, our approach has always been to listen to the market needs and appropriately introduce products and services that offer an exceptional ownership experience to our customers.”
