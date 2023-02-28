Indian Bank, Toyoka Kirloskar in finance pact

Atul Sood, VP, sales and strategic marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are delighted to join hands with Indian Bank in line with our commitment of providing an awesome Toyota experience to all our customers. The collaboration seeks to provide simpler financing options, hassle-free experience, and timely assistance to ensure a pleasant buying process. At TKM, our approach has always been to listen to the market needs and appropriately introduce products and services that offer an exceptional ownership experience to our customers.”