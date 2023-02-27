PGI: Festive season spurs retail sales of platinum to 22% in last quarter

The auspicious festival of Deepavali, particularly Dhanteras, which signifies an increase in wealth and prosperity attracted customers to buy precious metal Jewellery including platinum. The market reported slower demand and a decline in traffic to the stores post Diwali for the regions of south, north-east and Gujarat. However, demand was back up in December, particularly in the south and in Gujarat due to NRIs and the wedding season. The sector performed well given the economic challenges.