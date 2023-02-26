Reliance Retail opens the first Gap store in India

NEW DELHI: Reliance Retail announced the opening of the first freestanding Gap store in India in Mumbai's Infiniti Mall, Malad. The launch of this store marks a milestone in the long-term partnership between Reliance Retail Limited and Gap Inc., through which Reliance Retail is the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India.

After opening over 50 Gap shop-in-shops since last year, Reliance Retail now initiates the second phase of the launch with the new Gap store in Infiniti Mall. The expansion of the brand's India presence will include a series of freestanding store openings across the country in the coming months. Gap Infiniti Mall will serve as the fullest expression of the brand featuring denim, logo products, khakis and modern essentials for the family across women, men, kids and babies.

On the opening of Gap's first store in India, Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, said, "We are thrilled to bring the iconic Gap back to India in a new avatar. On visiting the new Gap stores, customers will not only discover a brand new retail identity, but a tech-enabled shopping experience including smart trial rooms, express check-out, and an omni experience, along with a better price value. While the opening of freestanding stores is an important driver of Gap's long-term growth plan in India, it also gives us yet another opportunity to bring world-class brands and a differentiated shopping experience to our discerning Indian consumers."

"We are excited to partner with Reliance Retail to continue growing our presence in India through our partner-based model," said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc. "Growing Gap's brick-and-mortar business through the launch of freestanding stores and multi-brand store expressions enables us to increase accessibility for Indian customers and meet them where they are shopping."

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. With a strong vision of doing more than selling clothes, Gap shapes culture, championing a uniquely radical and optimistic sense of American style by bridging the gap between individuals, generations, and cultures.

The Gap store, located at Infiniti Malad, Mumbai opens on February 24, 2023 at 7:00 pm and will be open Monday - Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.