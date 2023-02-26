HMD Global to move production to Europe

LONDON: Nokia-branded mobile phone maker HMD Global is planning to shift some of the manufacturing to Europe to meet a “surge in customer demand” for locally-produced devices.

HMD global chief marketing officer Lars Silberbauer said by starting this journey to bring manufacturing to Europe, “we want to ensure the critical part of the development of the devices are within Europe and within European legislations, which is quite important for a lot of our customers.

The announcement came four years after HMD Global said it was moving its data centres to Europe to meet the GDPR norms, it was reported. “We already have our data centres in Europe, more specifically we have our data centers in Finland, to ensure the security of our devices,” Silberbauer was quoted as saying in the report.