2023 promising time for investing in housing

Outlook for 2023: There is little reason to be pessimistic in the current year, though under-researched investments and a short-term profit perspective must be avoided in 2023. All the factors that drove up capital appreciation and rental yields are firmly in place, and the profitability potential for both investment rationales remains promising. That said, 2023 will face some headwinds in terms of economic slowdown and inflationary pressure, and this needs to be factored into any investment decision – including for real estate.