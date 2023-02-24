ONGC to invest $2 bn in Mumbai offshore for raising oil, gas output

ONGC produces two-third of all oil and gas produced in the country and any incremental production would help the country cut its dependence on imports for meeting energy needs. India imports over 85 per cent of the crude oil, which is converted into fuel such as petrol and diesel in refineries, and roughly half of the natural gas that is used to produce electricity, make fertiliser, converted into CNG for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. The government has been pressing state-owned firms to step up efforts to raise domestic output to help cut the $115 billion import bill.