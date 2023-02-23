myAvtar virtual job fair for women to be held tomorrow

CHENNAI: myAvtar.com announced the fourth edition of its virtual job fair for women to be held on February 25, 2023. The portal was launched by India’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Solutions firm Avtar Group in 2020 to bring together inclusive employers and talent from the under-represented pools. In the last three editions of the job fair over 50 firms invested in DEI have participated with over 1200 jobs and have had 6000 job-seekers, and 1000 + spot interviews. Saundarya Rajesh, founder-president, Avtar Group, said, “India has amongst the lowest women workforce participation rates in the world, in spite of our burgeoning economic progress. Between 2019-20 and 2020-21, rural women’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) increased from 33% to 36.5%, while urban women’s LFPR fell from 23.3% to 23.2%.”