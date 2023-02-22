Apollo Hospitals CFO gets CII award

CHENNAI: Krishnan Akhileshwaran, group CFO, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise won the CII’s CFO of the year - healthcare award and Prateek Aggarwal, CFO, HCL Technologies bagged the CFO of the Year - IT, ITeS award. CII-southern region organised the second edition of the CII CFO Excellence Awards in Chennai on Tuesday.

CK Ranganathan, immediate past chairman, CII SR and CMD, CavinKare presented awards to the winners. Ritesh Tiwari, ED, finance - Hindustan Unilever Limited and CFO - Unilever South Asia was awarded the CFO of the year award. Rekha Talluri, CFO-India, Microsoft Corporation India bagged the woman CFO of the year award while Komal Gupta, CFO, Windlas Biotech picked up the Young CFO of the year award and Pratap Daruka, CFO, Tredence Analytics Solutions got the MSME CFO of the year award.