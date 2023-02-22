Alten Group expands operations in India

CHENNAI: Alten India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of French major Alten group, will be expanding its operations in India.

This is in continuation of our expansion plan followed by Bangalore, Pune and other cities of India.

The jobs will create more opportunities in India and more than doubled our head count in India alone. With this huge investment in resources and manpower, Alten India is expected to significantly contribute to the group’s overall revenues.

“We expect the Indian operations to contribute a 100% growth in terms of revenue,” said Pascal Amore, APAC Head, Alten Group. UttamkumarSankpal, CEO, Alten India, said the group has decided to invest and develop technologies from India as it sees huge talent and growth potential in Indian market which will also generate more employment opportunities.