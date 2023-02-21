Indian Bank’s SHG outreach camp held in Madurai

CHENNAI: Indian Bank organised a mega SHG outreach camp on Sunday for the state of Tamil Nadu. Around 650 SHG members from different parts of the state attended the event held at Madurai. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Finance minister, TN, chaired the meeting. SL Jain, MD-CEO, Indian Bank and Bharath Krishna Sankar, shareholder director, Indian Bank, were also present. Thiagarajan said the Bank has consistently contributed towards transforming the lives of women in the state beyond economic progress and have assisted them in their journeys of becoming financially independent. Indian Bank has the distinction of being the ‘Best Bank’ in SHG lending consistently for the past 19 years in TN. It has a market share of 8% in terms of numbers of branches and 28%, in SHG lending.