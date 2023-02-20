TaMo to induct 25K EVs into premium service of Uber India
MUMBAI: Tata Motors (TaMo)on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ride-hailing platform Uber to induct 25,000 XPRES-T electric vehicles into its premium category service in India. The collaboration represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in the country. In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. Tata Motors will help Uber electrify its services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The company will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month. Tata Motors has rolled out over 50,000 EVs to date in the personal and fleet segment.
