JK Tyre aims for retail expansion of 20 pc in 18 months

NEW DELHI: JK Tyre Industries is looking to expand its retail network across the country by up to 20 per cent over the next 12-18 months, a top company official said on Monday. The company, which expanded its retail presence in North by opening six outlets across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, is also keen on bolstering presence in the fast-growing sports utility vehicle and electric vehicle verticals. “We currently have around 650 brand shops across the country. Over the next 12-18 months we expect a 15-20 per cent addition in these outlets as we look to go nearer to the customer,” JK Tyre and Industries president (India) Anuj Kathuria said. JK Tyre now has 221 brand outlets in the northern part of the country.