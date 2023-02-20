Indian stock indices start fresh week marginally in green

NEW DELHI: Domestic benchmark stock Indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- started the fresh week in the green as they rose marginally erasing some part of the losses from the previous session.

At 9.16 am, Sensex traded at 61,125.43 points, up 122.86 points or 0.20 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,958.75 points, up 15 points or 0.08 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex declined 317 points to 61,003, while the Nifty fell 92 points to 17,944 at the close of the trading session.

"With all the major events behind us, the performance of the global markets, especially the US, will be in focus for cues. Besides, crude and rupee movements will continue to offer indications in between," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, Technical Research, Religare Broking.

According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 8.319 billion to USD 566.948 billion in the week ending on February 10.

This is reported to be the sharpest slump in the overall forex reserves in over 11 months.