Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

BENGALURU: Godrej Aerospace has bagged the order to manufacture eight modules of the DRDO’s turbojet engine for aerial applications.

On Monday, Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Aerospace, which competed against 25 companies, is be the first Indian private company to win such an order, as per a release.

This venture opens up opportunities for future projects to be manufactured indigenously in India, besides developing modules for civil aviation engines as well, the release noted.

The company has made an investment of around Rs 500 crore for aerospace and defence projects and has incorporated new processes into its manufacturing processes, the release added.