Gland Pharma to invest Rs 400 cr in Genome Valley, Hyd

HYDERABAD: Gland Pharma on Monday announced that it will invest over Rs 400 crore in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley to add capabilities to their existing facility to manufacture biologicals, biosimilar, antibodies and recombinant insulin. The expanded facility will have employment generation potential of more than 500 numbers of qualified, skilled and semi-skilled workforce to be recruited, mostly from the nearby places. The company had established their biopharmaceutical facility in February last year at Genome Valley with an investment of Rs 300 crore to manufacture vaccines, biologicals, biosimilar, antibodies and others. Recruitment of 200 manpower already completed in the facility. Currently, Gland Pharma operate eight manufacturing facilities in the country, with a finished formulation capacity of approximately 1,000 million units.