Creditors face haircut of 70% in insolvency cases

Post the implementation of the IBC, the overall recovery rate till Q4FY22 in India reached 32.9 per cent which has been on a continuous declining trend. The recovery rate for Q3FY23 stood at 23.45 per cent, while the overall recovery rate reached 30.4 per cent till Q3FY23. Consequently, for the cases which have been resolved, the creditors have continued to face a haircut of approximately 70 per cent on admitted claims.