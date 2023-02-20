Chennai in top 3 cities to see spurt in work space leasing

“January’s aggregate leasing activity was sluggish but on expected lines as this period coincides with the festive/holiday season and future business plans being put together with only spill over deals largely getting executed during this period. As future business projections are made under the shadow of global headwinds and the tech sector, facing a period of course correction is likely to be slow in space take-up, we expect that rising office occupancies and growth in other occupier segments should keep the momentum steady. However, an overall sluggishness is likely but more sustained trends of demand movement will be visible moving ahead over the course of the next 2-3 months,” he said.