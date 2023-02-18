Three-day ‘Fairpro’ to exceed last year’s biz of Rs 300 crore

CHENNAI: ‘Fairpro 2023’ , touted as south’s largest property expo and the annual flagship property of Credai Chennai, is looking at bookings worth over Rs 300 crore.

The 15th edition of the three-day expo which began on Friday is aimed at giving home seekers an opportunity to scout for properties - including plots, villas, affordable housing, retail, and commercial spaces from more than 450 projects, in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, showcased by over 70 developers within the price range of Rs 10 Lakhs to Rs 10 crore.

On the back of interest rates expected to go up, S Sivagurunathan, president, Credai Chennai urged prospective buyers to make use of the expo.

He said, “During the home loan mela held between 10th and 12th February 2023 in the city ahead of the expo, home loans to the tune of Rs 700 crore were sanctioned by SBI, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, LIC, and HDFC. ”

P Kruthivas, secretary, Credai Chennai and convener of Fairpro 2023 said, “Last year, Fairpro expo saw 250+ bookings, with a turnover of Rs 200 plus crore. Although Rs 300 plus crore is our expected sales target this year, I really wouldn’t be surprised if we surpass those numbers this time.”

The event saw the participation of past presidents of Credai Chennai, Prakash Challa, Chitty Babu, Sandeep Mehta, Ajit Chordia, Suresh Krishn, Habib and Padam Dugar besides current president Sivagurunathan, secretary Kruthivas, EC members, Fairpro Committee along with R Radhakrishna, CGM, SBI, G Rajeswara Reddy – field general manager, Indian Bank, here on Friday.