Surf excel becomes Hindustan Unilever's first $1 billion brand

MUMBAI: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Friday announced that its leading laundry detergent brand, Surf excel has crossed the $1 billion turnover mark.

With this, Surf excel becomes one of the few brands in the entire consumer packaged goods sector in India to achieve this distinction.

Purpose driven marketing, on-trend innovations and superior product quality have fuelled the brand's journey to this milestone, HUL said.

The brand has developed a strong emotional resonance with consumers consistently building on the purpose of 'Daag Acche Hain' conveying the message that 'if you get dirty while doing something good, then dirt is good'.

Over the years, the brand has leveraged Unilever's expertise in R&D to design unique solutions for India and have deployed effectively across the country. With the establishment of the largest manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, Surf excel has further widened its manufacturing and distribution network.

Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, "Surf excel has not just addressed societal and parenting tensions through its communication, but has also led the innovation agenda in the category by being obsessed with emerging trends and consumer pain points.

Surf excel has played a pioneering role by being the first to launch and scale up superior bar through proprietary technology, washing machine specialist products, detergent liquids, liquid capsules and stain removing sprays, thereby reshaping the market through premiumisation."