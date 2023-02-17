Siemens’s industry-ready 5G routers launched in India

NEW DELHI: Industrial manufacturing major Siemens on Thursday announced the launch of private industrial 5G router, a critical component for the manufacturing industry in its digital transformation journey.

If there is no available 5G network, the device switches automatically to 4G or 3G networks.

The applications on private industrial 5G offer long-term benefits to a wide range of customer segments such as intra-logistics, autonomous machines, industrial edge, remote diagnostics, augmented reality, assisted work, wireless backhaul, edge computing and mobile equipment.

While in most consumer applications the focus is mainly on high data rates, industrial networks tend to focus more on low latency and high availability.

The devices can also be implemented in modern communication networks.