Musk shuts 2 of 3 Twitter India offices; B’luru ops to continues

CHENNAI: After mass layoffs, Twitter chief Elon Musk on Friday shut two of three of Twitter's offices in India. It is reported that the Delhi and Mumbai office are shut and employees are asked to work from home.

Twitter continues to maintain its Bengaluru office, which has primarily engineers, who report directly to the US office and are not a part of the India team, reports added.

Musk had previously fired 90% staff, roughly 200-plus staff in India.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October in a $44 billion deal and fired its CEO Parag Agrawal, its CFO and some other top executives. He also rolled out multiple product and organisational changes including Twitter-verified Blue check-mark as a paid service.