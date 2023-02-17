Apple among top five PC makers in India

NEW DELHI: Despite India PC market facing a steep decline in the holiday quarter, Apple managed to break into the top 5 PC vendors in the country for the fourth quarter of 2022, a report showed on Thursday.

Apple has been consistently clocking strong numbers since last few quarters and finally managed to pip Taiwanese company Asus to the fifth spot in 4Q22.

“In a quarter where all the major vendors focused on inventory correction leading to reduced shipments, Apple witnessed positive traction thereby growing by 10.9 per cent YoY,” according to an IDC report.

The India traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, grew marginally by 0.3 per cent year-over-year last year to 14.9 million units, despite a steep YoY decline of 28.5 per cent in 4Q22, according to IDC’s ‘Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker’.

In 4Q22, desktops continued their upward trend, but notebooks declined by 37.8 per cent YoY.