Business

After continuous spike, gold price falls by ₹240 per sovereign

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 30 and is sold at Rs 5,250 per gram.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously increasing for the past few days has dropped today.

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 240 per sovereign and sold at Rs 42,240 per sovereign. The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 30 and is sold at Rs 5,250 per gram.

Silver also has been dropped by Rs 0.60 per gram to Rs 71.20 per gram and is now sold at Rs 71,800 per kg.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
gold
Silver
Sovereign
22 Carat Gold

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in