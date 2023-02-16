FM to exporters: Foresee impact of global slowdown, engage with govt

Imports in January too contracted by 3.63 per cent, the second consecutive month, to $50.66 billion. Sitharaman further said customs authorities at the borders are keeping a tab on both exports and imports.

“No way are we taking a blanket position; we are looking at specific items to see which are going to be consistently needed for next few years and which are going to hurt us. Those which cause hurt we are ready to act,” the minister said.

She also asked businesses to keep the government informed with the input on import of items which they think could hurt domestic industry as well as those which are essential input in manufacturing.

“We have gone item wise in customs duty and therefore we were able to bring it down in 18-20 categories... We will bring it down at the same time keep a very close watch on flooding or surge in any kind of imported goods. Even if the surge was only for 3 months, it can hurt us for full year. So there is a very keen eye being kept on what’s happening in our borders in terms of exports and in terms of imports,” Sitharaman said.