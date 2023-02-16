Blinkit introduces Brand Stores, over 20 companies now onboard

NEW DELHI: Zomato-owned quick grocery delivery platform Blinkit has launched Brand Stores, where companies can showcase their products in a way that is tailored to their style.

At Brand Stores, companies also have the avenue to create custom pages or flows on the page that allow them to highlight different products or engage with customers if they want to deliver a message about the brand.

More than 20 brands are now part of the initiative, according to Blinkit.

"At this point, we are operational in over 500 localities giving access to our customers of over 13,000 unique items," said the company.

Once set up, brands can also look at real-time analytics around performance of their pages, what is working and what is not.

Brands can create different kinds of content and sections according to what they feel is more relevant to their presence on the platform, or what their customers might like, said Blinkit.

"Brands can also utilise their own design language and design assets to make the brand store experience more immersive for their new or loyal customers," it added.

The quick commerce platform reported Q3 FY23 losses at Rs 288.5 crore, according to Zomato's quarterly results.

Blinkit managed to narrow its adjusted EBITDA to Rs 227 crore from Rs 259 crore on a sequential basis.

The instant delivery platform recorded 31 lakh transacting customers in Q3, up from 26 lakh in the previous quarter.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa had said these macro slowdowns are not likely to have a large-scale impact on the company's growth metrics.